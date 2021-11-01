Our Goal is to fill the World with Happy, Tired Dogs

Welcome to the Zoom Room. Here you’ll find a fun, sporty place to play with your dog. Classes to develop communication and deepen your enjoyment of your dog. The perfect place to host a dog party. An indoor dog park – your own private playground whatever the weather. A positive, social atmosphere to meet like-minded dog lovers. A handpicked assortment of the very best dog gear.

You can’t drop off your dog. We want you both to come, stay, learn, play.

Our goal is to fill the world with happy, tired dogs enjoying an exceptional quality of life as loving companions.

The Zoom Room is climate-controlled, ADA-compliant, eco-friendly in both building design and product offerings, and available for group classes, private training, playgroups and parties.